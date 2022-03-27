Mashrafe urges BCB to reward Taskin for skipping IPL

Sports

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Mashrafe urges BCB to reward Taskin for skipping IPL

"Of course (he should be rewarded). If you look at Anderson and Broad, they have been rewarded by ECB for giving up IPL opportunities. BCB should do the same with Taskin," Mashrafe said. 

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Taskin Ahmed had his first opportunity to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as Lucknow Super Giants wanted the fast bowler as a replacement of Mark Wood. Taskin wanted to play as well. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't allow him as he was in the middle of a series and have a Test series coming up. 

Taskin too accepted the board's decision and gave his absolute best in the series-decider in which he claimed the man of the match award for his brilliant five-for, giving away only 35 runs.

Ex-ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes the board should reward him for the sacrifices he made. According to Mashrafe, this will encourage players to do well for the country. 

He mentioned England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad who have been rewarded by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for giving up IPL opportunities to play for the national side.

"Of course (he should be rewarded). If you look at Anderson and Broad, they have been rewarded by ECB for giving up IPL opportunities. BCB should do the same with Taskin," Mashrafe said. 

"If the players notice that the board is taking care of them, they will be ready to give the national team the service anytime they are needed to."

In the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mustafizur Rahman was picked by Lahore Qalandars. But the BCB did not allow him to play. That's why the BCB said they would give a financial reward to the left-arm pacer. Although it was not officially announced, it is known that BCB paid BDT 20 lakhs to Mustafiz. 

 

Cricket

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles