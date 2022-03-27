Mashrafe urges BCB to reward Taskin for skipping IPL

Taskin Ahmed had his first opportunity to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as Lucknow Super Giants wanted the fast bowler as a replacement of Mark Wood. Taskin wanted to play as well. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't allow him as he was in the middle of a series and have a Test series coming up.

Taskin too accepted the board's decision and gave his absolute best in the series-decider in which he claimed the man of the match award for his brilliant five-for, giving away only 35 runs.

Ex-ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes the board should reward him for the sacrifices he made. According to Mashrafe, this will encourage players to do well for the country.

He mentioned England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad who have been rewarded by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for giving up IPL opportunities to play for the national side.

"Of course (he should be rewarded). If you look at Anderson and Broad, they have been rewarded by ECB for giving up IPL opportunities. BCB should do the same with Taskin," Mashrafe said.

"If the players notice that the board is taking care of them, they will be ready to give the national team the service anytime they are needed to."

In the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mustafizur Rahman was picked by Lahore Qalandars. But the BCB did not allow him to play. That's why the BCB said they would give a financial reward to the left-arm pacer. Although it was not officially announced, it is known that BCB paid BDT 20 lakhs to Mustafiz.