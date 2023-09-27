Mashrafe says Tamim himself didn't want to be in the WC squad

The rumours and uncertainties surrounding Tamim Iqbal's place in Bangladesh's World Cup squad eventually came true. He was dropped from the 15-man squad after days of drama citing injury concerns.

But Mashrafe Bin Morataza, who had been involved in the Tamim saga, said Tamim wasn't dropped from the squad, rather he didn't want to be in the team. Mashrafe, however, didn't explain any reason behind that. He left it to Tamim to explain.

"One misinformation that may have been spread is that Tamim has been dropped, but the truth is he didn't want to be in the squad. There is a difference between being dropped and not wanting to be in the team," Mashrafe posted on his Facebook handle.

"I think Tamim deserves this minimum respect. Now there would be the question as to why Tamim was not interested in being in the team. Actually, I have no answer to this question. Only Tamim can say this. Maybe he will say it someday, then we can understand," he added.

Tamim, however, took to his Facebook on Wednesday morning saying he would post a video message to clear the air after the squad flies to India in the afternoon.