Mashrafe says he doesn’t have any 'headache' about IPL

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:10 pm

Mashrafe's long-time teammate Shakib Al Hasan decided to opt out of the IPL. But Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are participating in this year's tournament. While Mustafizur's performance was mixed in the solitary game for the Delhi Capitals, it's looking tough for Litton to make it into Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he doesn't really care about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that he is only worried about the national team. 

Mashrafe's long-time teammate Shakib Al Hasan decided to opt out of the IPL. But Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are participating in this year's tournament. While Mustafizur's performance was mixed in the solitary game for the Delhi Capitals, it's looking tough for Litton to make it into Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI. 

Mashrafe, now leading Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), told the reporters, "I don't have any headache about the IPL. I don't really care whether Litton plays for KKR or not. What I really care about is the national team."

The former captain opined that teams tend to buy Bangladeshi players in order to attract followers. "It's great to see Litton playing in the IPL. Someone from Bangladesh is playing, it's good. We've seen Mustafizur flying to India in a chartered plane, only to find himself out of the XI. There are a lot of things involved, like social media," he stated.

"We get excited. Bangladesh cricket has a big fan base which they use to good effect. We want our players to go there and play. But that doesn't happen. So there is no need to be worried. I only care for the national team."

 

