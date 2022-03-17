Mashrafe says Bangladesh's dressing room not a 'happy one'

Sports

BSS
17 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

Mashrafe says Bangladesh's dressing room not a 'happy one'

Mashrafe is preparing to return to the field with the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after recovering from an injury. He practised in the Legends of Rupganj jersey at the academy ground in Mirpur on Thursday.

BSS
17 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 06:51 pm
Mashrafe. Photo: Collected.
Mashrafe. Photo: Collected.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes the environment of the dressing room in Bangladesh does not look good.

Mashrafe is preparing to return to the field with the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after recovering from an injury. He practised in the Legends of Rupganj jersey at the academy ground in Mirpur on Thursday.

The pacer, who is sceptical of the dressing room environment said, "The most important thing is that the players are complaining about him (Russell Domingo). The first thing is to be happy in your dressing room. If it is, then it is good. I didn't think so (the dressing room is happy). That's why I said it with an open mind. Russell Domingo's level of success in Bangladesh cricket is not heavy. Even after the omission of Steve Rhodes, the scale of his success was heavy. If BCB is satisfied with him then it's very good. That is the decision of the board. "

"I don't know what he (Domingo) did. When the team succeeds, of course, it is his achievement. This is a very normal issue. I did not work with him. I played only three matches under him, so the chances of talking were little. However, he has to take responsibility for all the matches we have lost. We lost a lot of matches here (in Mirpur) which were not meant to be lost. What we won in New Zealand was not what we were supposed to win," Mashrafe said about Domingo.

"All in all let's see how far we can go ahead. I personally think that the scale of failure in Domingo's tenure is heavier. Because the Bangladesh team are not in a position now that you can experiment with the team. Now the fans of Bangladesh want the team to win. You people and the cricket board wants success. This is not the place for new coaches to come and experiment. Now is the time for Bangladesh cricket to perform. In ODI cricket, Bangladesh have been performing well for 6-7 years. So, the ODI team is at a level but the situation is not the same in other formats." 

Although the past figures are not great, Mashrafe is optimistic, "We've lost a lot of matches at home, the last T20 World Cup, the Test match against Afghanistan - there is a lot more. I think his (Domingo's) performance so far is more on the downside. Let's see if we can do something extraordinary in South Africa. As a South African, he knows the culture and the environment. He has a good idea about the wickets. Hopefully, he will play a big role. It would be great if we could do that." 

Bangladesh will play World Cups (T20 and ODI) in 2022 and 2023. 

Asked whether the coach should be changed in the run-up to two World Cups in a row, Mashrafe said, "It is a decision of the BCB. I think that's why I'm saying, so far the scale of his failure is huge."    

Russell Domingo, the head coach of the Bangladesh team, gave an interview to the BCB on August 7, 2019. The South African came to Bangladesh to give an interview as the coach of BCB's High-Performance Unit (HP). Overwhelmed by his profile, the BCB offered him the job of coaching the national team. The salary is estimated at US$ 15,000 (BDT 12.75 lakh) per month. Now his salary is about US$ 25000.

Under Domingo's supervision, Bangladesh so far played 72 matches across three formats, winning 34 and losing 37 matches, while one Test was drawn. In Tests, Bangladesh won three out of 14 under his guidance while there were 13 wins in 18 ODIs and 18 wins in 40 T20Is.

Cricket

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

8h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1h | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1h | Videos
Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

2h | Videos
Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh