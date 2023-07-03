Mashrafe 'over the moon' after meeting World Cup winner Martinez

Sports

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:38 pm

Related News

Mashrafe 'over the moon' after meeting World Cup winner Martinez

Mashrafe, in a long Facebook post, expressed his excitement after meeting the World Cup winner and was floored by his cordiality. 

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 12:38 pm
Mashrafe &#039;over the moon&#039; after meeting World Cup winner Martinez

Emiliano Martinez, the World Cup-winning goalkeeper for Argentina, arrived in Dhaka this morning via Amsterdam. Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Mortaza is one of a few celebrities to have met the Argentina no. 1 during his short visit.

Mashrafe, in a long Facebook post, expressed his excitement after meeting the World Cup winner and was floored by his cordiality. 

Mashrafe reminisced about Martinez's heroics in the 2021 Copa America and said he was disappointed after the loss to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup.

"It was a dream come true moment when Argentina came from behind to win the World Cup," the post read.

"[I] got to meet Emi [Martinez], one of the heroes of that campaign, in Dhaka. The visit was short, but it gave me immense pleasure. I just saw the World Cup winning goalkeeper in the flesh. He barely knows how he fulfilled the dream of millions."

Martinez showed Mashrafe the tattoo on his left leg which he used to stop Randal Kolo Muani's 126th-minute shot to secure the win in the final. 

When Mashrafe told his children about Martinez's arrival in Dhaka, they were "jumping in joy" and couldn't sleep. "When I met Emi, I told him that my kids wanted his autograph. The cordiality he showed was extraordinary. Even he got photos captured with them too. They are over the moon now, and so am I," he continued. 

"Emi, you're welcome in our land. For years, people have been supporting you. I hope you are happy visiting us too. Besides, I hope Bangladesh will qualify for the World Cup someday and we will dance in the streets with our flags. It may seem outrageous to many. I know this is very difficult, but not impossible. I am waiting for that day, Inshaallah," Mashrafe concluded. 

According to Satadru Dutta, the head of the organisation that is bringing the Argentine to the subcontinent for the first time, the 30-year-old goalkeeper will not make any public appearances during an 11-hour stop in Dhaka en route to Kolkata.

At 4:10 pm, Martinez will depart for the capital of West Bengal, where he will attend a series of events over the course of the following 48 hours.

After attending a program at the NEXT Ventures, a digital business organisation, office in the morning, Martinez will visit Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the afternoon.

Football

Emiliano Martinez / Mashrafe Mortaza / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board