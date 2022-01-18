Mashrafe doubtful for first few BPL matches after picking up new injury

Veteran cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza returned to training after more than a year ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But on the first day, he could not bowl due to back pain. Then he rested for a few days according to the physician's advice. But Mashrafe picked up a new injury on the second day after returning to bowling.

Mashrafe picked up an injury in the gluteal region while bowling at the academy ground of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. He felt pain and did not bowl anymore. He informed the trainer and physio of Minister Dhaka of his injury. Because of that injury, the experienced seamer is doubtful for the first few matches of the tournament.

Mashrafe has taken injections for back pain and got positive results. He bowled at full run-up on Tuesday. But after a couple of deliveries, he had to stop.

"The back pain almost healed completely after taking the injections. I was feeling fine today. That's why I tried to bowl at a full run-up. But while bowling, I probably pulled the gluteal muscles. Still I tried but because of the pain, I could not bowl anymore," Mashrafe told The Business Standard (TBS).

Mashrafe thinks that he won't be available for the first few matches. "It will take a couple of days to understand the injury. I would not have played the first match anyway. I think now I won't be available for the first couple of matches," he added.

Enamul Haque, physio of the Dhaka team, said, "Mashrafe could not bowl today because of the pain in his waist. The team management won't take any risk with him. His availability will depend on his pain and fitness. The possibility of his availability is 50-50. Nothing can be said before his pain heals."

On Tuesday, after warming up, Mashrafe started bowling to Tamim Iqbal. After sending down a few deliveries at short run-up, he tried to bowl at a longer run-up but could not. After the second attempt, the fast bowler fell over.

Mashrafe last played a competitive match on 18 December in 2020 for Gemcon Khulna against Gazi Group Chattogram.

