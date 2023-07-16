Marufa mayhem in Mirpur fires Tigresses to first ODI win against India

Bangladesh women's team sealed its first-ever victory against the Indian Women's team in the ODI format as they beat the mighty neighbor by 40 runs on the DLS method in the three-match series opener today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Pacer Marufa Akter was instrumental in the landmark victory, claiming her career-best 4-29.

The match was reduced to 44 overs after a spell of shower and Bangladesh were bowled out for paltry 152 in 43 overs after Amanjot Kaur snapped up 4-31.

India's target was set 154 in 44 overs but Marufa ripped through the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup with sensational bowling which eventually skittled them out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Marufa's effort was complemented by legspinner Rabeya Khan's 3-30.

Bangladesh were without a batter short when debutant Shorna Akter had to leave the ground due to her sickness.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty battled hard against a disciplined bowling attack to make a stubborn 39. Fargana Hoque was the other notable scorer with 27.

India were believed to make it a cake-walk but Marufa came up with a gem of pace bowling to account for star batter Smriti Mandhana (11) and Priya Punia (10) in her first spell, leaving India 30-2.

When Nahid Akter got the better of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 5, Bangladesh sensed a victory with India reeling at 37-3 in the 10th over.

Rabeya then scythed down the middle order, taking out the key wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues (10) and Deepti Sharma who made team-high 20.

Marufa came back in her second spell to get rid of Amanjot Kaur for 15 and Sneh Rana for duck to edge Bangladesh closer to the victory.

And when Sultana Khatun inflicted a run-out on Bareddy Anusha, Bangladesh sneaked home for their first-ever ODI victory against India in the sixth attempt.

Bangladesh, earlier, avoided being swept in the three-match T20 series, winning the third match.