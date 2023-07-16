Marufa mayhem in Mirpur fires Tigresses to first ODI win against India

Sports

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:53 pm

Related News

Marufa mayhem in Mirpur fires Tigresses to first ODI win against India

Pacer Marufa Akter was instrumental in the landmark victory, claiming her career-best 4-29.

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:53 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh women's team sealed its first-ever victory against the Indian Women's team in the ODI format as they beat the mighty neighbor by 40 runs on the DLS method in the three-match series opener today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Pacer Marufa Akter was instrumental in the landmark victory, claiming her career-best 4-29.

The match was reduced to 44 overs after a spell of shower and Bangladesh were bowled out for paltry 152 in 43 overs after Amanjot Kaur snapped up 4-31.

India's target was set 154 in 44 overs but Marufa ripped through the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup with sensational bowling which eventually skittled them out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Marufa's effort was complemented by legspinner Rabeya Khan's 3-30.

Bangladesh were without a batter short when debutant Shorna Akter had to leave the ground due to her sickness.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty battled hard against a disciplined bowling attack to make a stubborn 39. Fargana Hoque was the other notable scorer with 27.

India were believed to make it a cake-walk but Marufa came up with a gem of pace bowling to account for star batter Smriti Mandhana (11) and Priya Punia (10) in her first spell, leaving India 30-2.

When Nahid Akter got the better of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 5, Bangladesh sensed a victory with India reeling at 37-3 in the 10th over.

Rabeya then scythed down the middle order, taking out the key wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues (10) and Deepti Sharma who made team-high 20.

Marufa came back in her second spell to get rid of Amanjot Kaur for 15 and Sneh Rana for duck to edge Bangladesh closer to the victory.

And when Sultana Khatun inflicted a run-out on Bareddy Anusha, Bangladesh sneaked home for their first-ever ODI victory against India in the sixth attempt.

Bangladesh, earlier, avoided being swept in the three-match T20 series, winning the third match.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September