Marufa claims hattrick against Mohammedan in Women's DPL

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fast bowler Marufa Akter claimed a hattrick against Mohammedan Sporting Club in Sunday's game in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League at BKSP-4 Ground.

Bowling for Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), Marufa picked up the wickets of Sabekun Nahar, Sultana Yesmin Boishakhi and Fariha Trishna respectively in the final over of Mohammedan's innings to complete the hattrick.

Interestingly, Fariha Trisna's wicket completed the hattrick for Marufa, and Fariha is the first Bangladeshi and the third bowler in Women's T20I history to bag two hattricks.

Marufa picked up four wickets on the day, including the hattrick, giving away 35 runs from her 10 overs which included a maiden over as well. 

Apart from her, Nishita Akter bagged a brace for BKSP.

Batting first, Mohammedan managed to score 228/9 in their 50 overs. Sobhana Mostary bagged a fifty scoring 64 runs from 100 balls hitting two boundaries and three maximums. She was supported well by Murshida Khatun Happy (46), Rumana Ahmed (35) AND Ayesha Rahman (32). 

At the time of writing this report, BKSP bagged 96 runs for the loss of two wickets after 25 overs. They still need 132 runs to win the match.

 

