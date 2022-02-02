Martinez goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Colombia

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

Martinez goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Colombia

Lautaro Martinez got the only goal of an untidy game after 29 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to rifle home from inside the penalty area.

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:08 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 29 games on Tuesday when they beat a toothless Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Lautaro Martinez got the only goal of an untidy game after 29 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to rifle home from inside the penalty area.

The top four teams in the South American section qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified and Ecuador's 24 points mean they are almost certain to join them.

The result leaves Colombia in seventh place in the 10-team table with 17 points, five points behind Uruguay, two behind Chile, and three behind Peru, who could strengthen their position further with a win over Ecuador later on Tuesday.

The match brought together a home side that had not lost a goal in their last four home matches and a Colombian team that had not scored in their last six qualifiers.

Both runs were extended in a game that Argentina controlled without ever looking like they were in top gear.

"No matter who plays nothing changes," said winger Angel Di Maria. "We remain the same, with the same mentality."

"We show sacrifice and humility. Today we knew we'd face a difficult game and we were able to do what we had to do and move forward."

The home side were without Lionel Messi, who was rested after a recent bout with Covid-19, and influential midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, but Martinez and Di Maria assumed the responsibility and the attacking mantle.

"A lot was said about the players who were missing, that we weren't at full strength," goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said. "But we demonstrated that we are not 11 but a really strong group."

Di Maria was a threat throughout with his long-range shooting, and caused problems for Colombia's second-string keeper Camilo Vargas.

Colombia's best chance came in first half stoppage time when Luis Diaz had a shot kicked off the line.

In the night's earlier games, Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 away and Uruguay ran out 4-1 winners over Venezuela in Montevideo.

Brazil play Paraguay and Peru face Ecuador later on Tuesday.

Football

Lautaro Martinez / Argentina Football Team / FIFA World Cup / FIFA World Cup Qatar / FIFA World Cup Qualifier / World Cup Qualifiers / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

1h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

3h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

23h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

17h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

17h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

17h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'