Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, set to leave Sky Sports after 33 years

Reuters
17 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 09:55 pm

Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, set to leave Sky Sports after 33 years

The 77-year-old has described thousands of matches throughout his career, across the Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments.

Reuters
17 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Veteran English football commentator Martin Tyler is hanging up his Sky Sports microphone after more than 30 years of bringing the Premier League to living rooms across the country.

The 77-year-old has described thousands of matches throughout his career, across the Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments.

His "Aguero-o-o-o!!" description of Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Manchester City on the final day of the 2011-12 season remains one of his most memorable moments.

"Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years," Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' director of football said on Saturday.

"'The Voice' will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports. When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler."

Tyler's Sky career spanned the history of the Premier League that was launched in 1992, having come through the ranks at ITV for whom he was part of the 1978 World Cup broadcasting team.

He led ITV's commentary team at the 1982 World Cup and 1984 European Championships and also covered the 1986 World Cup before signing for British Satellite Broadcasting's Sports Channel in 1990, before its merger with Sky.

"In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports' innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League," Tyler said.

Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside.

"Martin is one of the all time legends of the commentary box," former Liverpool defender and now Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said on Twitter. "Aguerooooo is one of the most iconic commentary lines in the history of the game!"

Sky Sports said Tyler would leave the organisation before the start of the new season.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

9h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

15h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

15h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

5h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

