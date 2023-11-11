Marsh ton keeps Australia comfortably on top in 307-run chase

Mitchell Marsh scoored his second hundred in the ongoing cricket World Cup to keep Australia comfortably on top against Bangladesh in the 307-run chase.

He reached his hundred in 87 balls hitting 11 fours and four maximums.

Steve Smith is at the crease with him scoring () from () balls.

David Warner departed after scoring 53 and Travis Head bagged 10 runs early in the chase.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up a wicket each for Bangladesh.

AUS: 202/2 (32)