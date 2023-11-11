Marsh hits 177* as Australia ease past Bangladesh in World Cup

Mitchell Marsh racked up his career-best ODI score as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket win after chasing down 308 quite easily with 32 deliveries to spare. It was Australia's seventh straight win in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

It was Marsh's second hundred in the tournament and his first score in excess of 150 in his white-ball professional career. It was also the second-highest individual score in the ongoing tournament, just behind his compatriot Glenn Maxwell's 201*.

Although they lost Travis Head early, Australia were never really challenged by Bangladesh in the chase on an absolute belter of a pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Apart from Head, all of Australia's top four got runs but Marsh hogged the limelight with another powerful and classy knock.

Marsh's unbeaten 177* off 132 contained 17 fours and nine sixes.

Towhid Hridoy's maiden World Cup fifty helped Bangladesh post their highest total (306-8) in the ongoing tournament.

Bangladesh had a superb powerplay as Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan played some eye-catching shots and made use of the field restrictions in the first 10 overs.

They were 62-0 for no loss after 10, which was their second-best powerplay score in the tournament.

Tanzid hit six fours in his 34-ball-36 before getting out to yet another short delivery in the 12th over. Sean Abbott accounted for his wicket.

Litton got a start again but failed to convert it as he played a half-hearted shot and holed out to long-on 36 off 45. Litton ended the World Cup with 284 runs, the most by a Bangladesh opener in a single edition of the tournament.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who returned to form in the previous match, got a partnership going with Towhid Hridoy. He neutralised Australia's short-ball ploy in his 57-ball stay before getting run out in attempt to steal a brace. He made 45.

Marnus Labuschagne affected his second run out of the match as he got rid of the in-form Mahmudullah (32 off 28), completely against the run of play. The senior statesman was going great guns but it was another failed attempt to steal a single.

Hridoy, who saw two set batters falling short of the crease, hit his maiden World Cup half-century. It was his sixth ODI fifty in a short international career. He added 37 with Mushfiqur Rahim (21 off 24) for the fifth wicket before the duty fell on him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to take Bangladesh to a total around 300.

Hridoy tried to up the ante as the innings neared end, but couldn't clear the boundary off a Marcus Stoinis full toss in the 47th over. He made 74 off 79.

Miraz played a good hand of 29 off 20 towards the end.