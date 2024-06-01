Marsh fit for Australia's World Cup opener, but will not bowl

Sports

AFP
01 June, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:03 pm

Related News

Marsh fit for Australia's World Cup opener, but will not bowl

The all-rounder headed home from the Indian Premier League in April with a hamstring injury and only made his return this week in two practice matches in Trinidad.

AFP
01 June, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:03 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has been declared fit for their opening match at the T20 World Cup, but he will not be bowling, coach Andrew McDonald said.

The all-rounder headed home from the Indian Premier League in April with a hamstring injury and only made his return this week in two practice matches in Trinidad.

But he did not field for the full innings in either game, with a timeline on his bowling return still unclear.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For Mitch, (the warm-up games) were about ticking off where his body was at," McDonald told cricket.com.au in comments posted late Friday.

"He fielded more overs, he was able to move more freely, so he's building a little bit of confidence there. It looks as though he's all set for the first game.

"The second part is just when the bowling comes back online ...it won't be the first game."

Marsh, officially appointed T20 skipper last month to replace the retired Aaron Finch, will head into Australia's opening World Cup match against Oman on June 6 in Barbados with limited time in the middle.

He made 18 off 14 balls against Namibia and four-from-four against the West Indies in their two warm-up matches.

His recovery is the main concern for an otherwise fit 15-man squad, which is looking to add the T20 crown to their one-day and Test world titles.

Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green all missed the warm-up fixtures after playing in the IPL finals and will link up with the squad in Barbados.

"We feel as though we have plenty of time to bring that group together," said McDonald.

"It's a familiar group, they've played a lot together. If they hadn't played a lot together then the prep might have looked different.

"It will just be finalising the XIs for the games, and the balances that we want. We've got plenty of options," he added.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Mitchell marsh / Australia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

6h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

42m | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

4h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

5h | Videos