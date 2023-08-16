Marlon Samuels found guilty of anti-corruption code breach

Sports

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:21 pm

Samuels, who has represented West Indies in all three formats and retired from cricket in 2020, was first charged in 2021 and was found guilty earlier this month after a hearing before a tribunal.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, the sport's governing body (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Samuels, who has represented West Indies in all three formats and retired from cricket in 2020, was first charged in 2021 and was found guilty earlier this month after a hearing before a tribunal.

The breaches, which relate to his conduct while playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019, include failing to disclose "the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality ... that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute".

Samuels also failed to disclose "receipt of hospitality with a value of $750 or more."

The ICC added that Samuels had failed to co-operate with the anti-corruption official's investigation into the incident, and that he had delayed the investigation by "concealing information that may have been relevant".

The tribunal will outline sanctions after considering the submissions of each party involved.

Samuels was previously banned for two years in 2008 for passing on team information to a bookmaker during a one-day series in India in January 2007.

Cricket

Marlon Samuels

