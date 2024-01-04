Markram ton in vain as India down South Africa in shortest completed match in Test history

The second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town got over in less than five sessions as the visitors squared the two-match series 1-1 courtesy of six-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah (second innings) and Mohammed Siraj (first innings).

It was the shortest match in terms of overs bowled in the history of Test cricket.

The home side's disastrous first innings where they were bundled out for 55 made the difference in the end as Aiden Markram's superlative century could only help South Africa take a 78-run lead.

India romped to the target in 12 overs after Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 23), Shubman Gill (10 off 11), Virat Kohli (12 off 11) and Rohit Sharma (17* off 22) went great guns.

South Africa were 36 runs behind with seven wickets in hand in their second innings at stumps on an eventful day one of the match. While the others failed to stop Bumrah from picking up wickets at regular intervals, Protea opener Markram was at his absolute best.

After missing out in the first innings, Markram looked good right from the get-go. Blocking was never going to be the right approach on that pitch and the classy right-hander decided to take the attack to the Indian bowlers.

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropped Markram on 74 and then he took 13 deliveries to reach his maiden Test hundred against India, following a brutal onslaught against Prasidh Krishna.

Markram hit 17 boundaries and two sixes in his stupendous 106 off 103 balls. CricViz listed it as the toughest hundred in Test cricket since ball-tracking records began in 2006.

Siraj, who triggered a spectacular collapse in the first innings, got rid of the rampant Markram. Dean Elgar was the next best scorer in the second innings with 12. South Africa were all-out for 176.

Earlier, India folded for 153 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 55. The visitors became the first team to lose six wickets for no run in the format as they went from 153-4 to 153 all-out in no time on day one.

It was the final Test match featuring South Africa's dogged opener Dean Elgar. The 36-year-old got to lead the team in his farewell Test in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma. Elgar was given a guard of honour by his teammates before the start of play in the second session of day two.