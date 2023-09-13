Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to ODI win over Australia

Sports

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:57 am

Related News

Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to ODI win over Australia

Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338-6 after they had been put into bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare.

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:57 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aiden Markram's century and a successful spin attack saw South Africa beat Australia by 111 runs in the third One Day International at the JB Marks Oval on Tuesday to win their first match of the five-game series.

Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338-6 after they had been put into bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both took two wickets as their spin halted a brisk Australia response.

However, South Africa did get lucky when David Warner was run out and Tim David then given out after a review of a catch that looked to have been dropped but was ruled fair by the fourth umpire after a TV review.

Markram also had a touch of fortune about reaching his second ODI century, dropped in the deep on 95 which allowed him to reach the three-figure milestone.

But it was a vital innings that propelled South Africa to a formidable total after they lost their way mid-innings.

They began in rampant fashion as Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma put on an opening stand of 146 before De Kock was undone by the offspin of Travis Head and holed out for 82 runs.

Bavuma went quickly thereafter for 57 and the home team's run rate slowed markedly as Australia pinned them back.

When David Miller departed cheaply in the 42nd over they were 244-5 but Markram revived the innings and ensured a formidable target with some powerful hitting in the last overs.

It did not seem to trouble the tourists, however, with Warner and Head hitting the ball to all corners and Australia racing to 104-1 off 10 overs as they began their reply on a frigid night.

But when Warner slipped, lost his shoe and was run out by Maharaj's dead-eye throw, despite a despairing dive, the match turned.

Marnus Labuschagne, man of the match in the previous two ODI's which Australia won, was stumped off Shamsi's bowling for 15 and David adjudged out despite substitute fielder Bjorn Fortuin looking unsure he had taken a clean catch of George Coetzee's bowling. Television replays were also unconvincing.

Seamer Coetzee then cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4-50.

The teams move to Pretoria for Friday's clash with the last game of the series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

11h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

11h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

18h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

7h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

6h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

8h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

13h | TBS World