Markram named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad announced South Africa's Aiden Markram as their new captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday on its official Twitter account. Markram joined SRH in the 2022 edition of the league and was one of the side's most consistent performances in an otherwise indifferent season for the team, as it finished eighth in the table.

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," wrote SRH.

Markram had scored 381 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 139.05. He averaged 47.62 for the side, smashing three fifties in the season.

Interestingly, SRH were spoilt for choices for the captaincy role, with their new recruit Mayank Agarwal emerging as a potential candidate. Mayank had led Punjab Kings in the previous season of the tournament but SRH kept their faith on Markram. The side was led by Kane Williamson in the 2022 season but released the New Zealand star ahead of the auction for this year's tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also speculated by a fair few to be considered for the role; he had led the Sunrisers in select matches throughout his time in the Hyderabad franchise.

Markram had led the SRH to victory in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape side in the inaugural edition of the SA20 league.

The Sunrisers will begin their IPL campaign on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals.