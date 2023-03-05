Mark Wood all praises for 'impressive' Taskin Ahmed

England fast bowler Mark Wood has heaped praise on his Bangladesh counterpart Taskin Ahmed after the latter had two impressive outings in the ODI series against England.

Taskin made life difficult for England both with the new ball and the old in the first ODI. In the second ODI, he almost got the centurion Jason Roy out twice inside the powerplay. Taskin took three wickets in the game and an expensive final over somewhat ruined his figures.

"Taskin is mighty impressive," Wood said. "I think he's impressed everybody, not just me. The whole team has said how well he has bowled and he's bowled quick, hitting good lengths."

Wood remarked that the England pacers took a leaf out of Taskin's bowling in the second ODI.

"In our first game, he showed our seamers where to bowl really. We took a lot from his performance, myself, Jofra and Woaksy. The areas he bowled put us under pressure. He kept it tight as well, not just taking wickets but keeping things tights. Mighty impressive and someone who the [England] batters said has performed really well," said.

"I don't want to see him [Taskin] do badly but hopefully he doesn't mock this game and take lots of wickets," Wood concluded.