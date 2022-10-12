Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen replaced injured Dwaine Pretorius in their T20 World Cup squad, announced Cricket South Africa on Wednesday. Jansen was a part of the standby players. Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

"Cricket South Africa's (CSA) National Selection Committee has today named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India," said CSA in a media release.

Jansen was an automatic choice to replace Pretorius. The tall left-arm seamer was drafted into the South Africa ODI squad for the three-match series against India after Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.

He had returned with figures of 3 for 26 as South Africa won the match by 49 runs for a 1-2 result in favour of India. Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is so far in 2022, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and most importantly, scoring quick runs with the bat down the order.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) , Quinton de Kock, Reeza, Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams