Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Jansen was an automatic choice to replace Pretorius. The tall left-arm seamer was drafted into the South Africa ODI squad for the three-match series against India after Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.

Hindustan Times
12 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen replaced injured Dwaine Pretorius in their T20 World Cup squad, announced Cricket South Africa on Wednesday. Jansen was a part of the standby players. Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

"Cricket South Africa's (CSA) National Selection Committee has today named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India," said CSA in a media release.

Jansen was an automatic choice to replace Pretorius. The tall left-arm seamer was drafted into the South Africa ODI squad for the three-match series against India after Pretorius, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore -- the only match he played in the series.

He had returned with figures of 3 for 26 as South Africa won the match by 49 runs for a 1-2 result in favour of India. Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is so far in 2022, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and most importantly, scoring quick runs with the bat down the order.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) , Quinton de Kock, Reeza, Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams

Cricket

Marco Jansen / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

6h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

6h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

5h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

19h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

22h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos
Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back