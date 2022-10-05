'Maradona would have been proud'

Sports

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

'Maradona would have been proud'

Spalletti paid tribute to the late Maradona after his team, Napoli, scored six goals in a European game for the first time in their history and Ajax was defeated 7-1, their worst loss in any competition since November 1964.

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:54 pm
&#039;Maradona would have been proud&#039;

After Napoli's 6-1 thrashing of Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League, coach Luciano Spalletti said, 'even Diego Maradona would have been proud'.

Despite falling behind to Mohammed Kudus' ninth-minute opener in Amsterdam, Spalletti's side led 3-1 at halftime.

Raspadori and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia increased the visitors' lead before Giovanni Simeone sealed the win.

Spalletti paid tribute to the late Maradona after his team, Napoli, scored six goals in a European game for the first time in their history and Ajax was defeated 7-1, their worst loss in any competition since November 1964.

"When you go into a stadium like this, with that roar, it's not easy to immediately regain the confidence to press and come back after going down a goal," the Napoli coach told reporters.

The team never allowed themselves to be influenced, did what needed to be done, and came away with a great victory despite the potential disruption.

The boys played crucial football and will benefit from having seen it, but the beauty of the performance itself is more than enough to make it worthwhile. They made some excellent plays; even Maradona would have been pleased with how things went.

After a perfect 3-0 start, Napoli leads Liverpool by three points in Group A at the halfway point and is in a prime position to advance.

Spalletti continued, "With this win, we have excellent chances [to qualify], but we must achieve other results.

"They are a great club, and that helps put our performance against them in perspective."

Football

Napoli / diego maradona / ucl

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

6h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

9h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

1h | Videos
Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

5h | Videos
Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

19h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code