After Napoli's 6-1 thrashing of Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League, coach Luciano Spalletti said, 'even Diego Maradona would have been proud'.

Despite falling behind to Mohammed Kudus' ninth-minute opener in Amsterdam, Spalletti's side led 3-1 at halftime.

Raspadori and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia increased the visitors' lead before Giovanni Simeone sealed the win.

Spalletti paid tribute to the late Maradona after his team, Napoli, scored six goals in a European game for the first time in their history and Ajax was defeated 7-1, their worst loss in any competition since November 1964.

"When you go into a stadium like this, with that roar, it's not easy to immediately regain the confidence to press and come back after going down a goal," the Napoli coach told reporters.

The team never allowed themselves to be influenced, did what needed to be done, and came away with a great victory despite the potential disruption.

The boys played crucial football and will benefit from having seen it, but the beauty of the performance itself is more than enough to make it worthwhile. They made some excellent plays; even Maradona would have been pleased with how things went.

After a perfect 3-0 start, Napoli leads Liverpool by three points in Group A at the halfway point and is in a prime position to advance.

Spalletti continued, "With this win, we have excellent chances [to qualify], but we must achieve other results.

"They are a great club, and that helps put our performance against them in perspective."