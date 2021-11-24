Maradona fans remember football legend a year after his death

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 01:03 pm

Related News

Maradona fans remember football legend a year after his death

Thousands of fans of football great Diego Maradona will pay tribute to the star on the one-year anniversary of his death, amid legal wrangles about how he died and allegations over past relationships that threaten to tarnish his legacy.

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 01:03 pm
Maradona fans remember football legend a year after his death

The Argentine world champion, known as 'Pelusa' for his once flowing mane and 'D10S' - a play on the word for 'God' in Spanish and his famous no. 10 jersey - died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest.

Born in a humble neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Maradona became an icon to many in Argentina and around the world. He was a cult hero in Napoli, Italy, where he helped drive an underdog team to domestic and European glory.

The player has been immortalized with murals and statues, as well as tattoos. Children - boys and girls - have been named after him.

"Diego made us feel so many things," Ezequiel Rossi, a 34-year-old teacher in Argentina, told Reuters this week.

"It was wonderful, seeing this kid who started with nothing and suddenly had everything. He made us dream and imagine that we could also do great things."

Maradona's personal life was controversial, marked by excesses with drugs and alcohol, multiple children, and friendships with strong-men leaders, including Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and Fidel Castro in Cuba.

This week a Cuban woman who had an affair with Maradona two decades ago, when she was 16 and he around 40, accused the star of "stealing her childhood" and on one occasion of raping her.

"I can't justify what he did in many areas of his life," said Alejandro Sterli, a 61-year-old shooting instructor. "That's why I try to separate the player from the human being."

Italian club Napoli, which he led to Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, will play three November games wearing shirts with black and white images of a young Maradona. Two of his other clubs, Barcelona and Boca Juniors, will compete in a 'Maradona Cup.'

For many, Thursday will be a day of sadness.

"That day is the worst day of my life," Dalma Maradona, one of his daughters, recently said on Instagram. "I feel that this day is not to honor or commemorate, much less celebrate."

Football

diego maradona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

21m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

41m | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

1h | Pursuit
It is important to pay heed to the state of our infrastructure because it can influence FDI. Good news is, the country’s ports, roads and highways are slowly improving. Photo: Mumit M

Now is the time to take FDI seriously  

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

16h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

16h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’