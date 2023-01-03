Many clubs in Europe tried to sign me, I gave my word to Al Nassr: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday where he spoke to the media in a press conference and revealed that he chose Al Nassr despite having interest from many other clubs in the world.

"I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me," he said.

"But I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr," he added.

That is contrary to reports that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes tried to get other European clubs to sign him after his contract was mutually terminated by Premier League club Manchester United.

Those reports suggest that Ronaldo was offered to other clubs playing in the Champions League, but they refused to take him.