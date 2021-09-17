Mankading helps Afghanistan u-19 get controversial win over Bangladesh u-19

Afghanistan Under-19 team captain Nangeyalia Kharote ran out Mushfik Hasan, the last batter of the Bangladesh Under-19 team, at the non-striker's end without releasing the ball. The incident, popularly known as mankading, denied Bangladesh a win in the fourth youth ODI in Sylhet.

This was Afghanistan's first win in their ongoing tour of Bangladesh. Chasing 211, Bangladesh fell 19 runs short.

Bangladesh got off to a decent start and were very much in the chase at 91 for three in the 19th over. But the visitors triggered a collapse in the middle order, restricting Bangladesh to 107 for six.

Tahfijul Islam played well for his unbeaten 50 off 75 but ran out of partners. Bangladesh lost their ninth wicket at the score of 165 and it seemed an Afghanistan win was just a matter of time. But Tahfijul managed to hide his partner Mushfik Hasan for 3.3 overs and added 26 runs. Just when things were getting tighter, Hasan was run-out at the non-striker's end at the 45th over by Nangeyalia. Bangladesh were all-out for 191. Tahfijul was the top-scorer for Bangladesh. There were decent contributions from Mahfijul Islam (26 off 30) and Khalid Hasan (23 off 35) at the top of the order. Abdullah Al Mamun, who played a handy cameo in the previous game, scored 21 off 25 balls.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted 210 for eight after 50 overs. Suliman Arabzai, opening the innings, played a fine knock of 43 and it came in quick time as well, off 52 balls. Bilal Ahmed was the pick of the batters for the visiting side. He scored 60 off 88 with the help of three fours and four maximums. Skipper Nangeyalia also played a good hand of 27 off 36 lower down the order.

Bangladesh have the series already in the bag, having won the first three youth ODIs.