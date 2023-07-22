Mandhana not happy with 'level' of umpiring, wants 'neutral' umpires

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's on-field meltdown and later a shocking statement regarding the umpiring marred the thrilling third women's ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Harmanpreet termed the umpiring "pathetic" in the post-match presentation. Earlier, she hit the stumps with the bat and shouted at the on-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed after being given out. India were not happy with a couple of dismissals apart from that of Harmanpreet as well.

The Indian skipper's on-field conduct has not been received well. Smriti Mandhana, who scored a fifty in the nail-biting third ODI, had to face a host of questions about her captain's actions in the post-match press conference.

Mandhana, like Harmanpreet, questioned the "level of umpiring" and accused the umpires of raising their fingers whenever the ball hit the Indian batters' pads.

"See, I think in any match, sometimes it happens that you are really not happy with the kind of (decisions), and especially when there's no DRS in a match, in a series of this kind. We kind of expect a little better level," she said.

"I would term it as a better level of umpiring in terms of some decisions because it was very evident, there was not even a second thought given when the ball was hitting the pad, when our batters were batting. And there's not even one second thought given before the finger went up."

The Indian opening batter called for neutral umpires in such encounters. "I think it's all part and parcel and we will take everything in our stride. It is trying to be a little positive about everything, and I'm sure that ICC and BCB and BCCI will definitely have a more of a discussion on that and maybe we can have a neutral umpiring system from maybe next time so that we don't sit here having these discussions and maybe we can focus more on cricket and cricket-oriented questions," she added.