Mandhana masterclass helps India Women beat Australia in Super Over

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 11:23 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

India Women defeated Australia Women in Super Over of their second T20I, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. 

India posted 20 for one in the Super Over, with Australia only managing to reach 16 for one. 

Initially Australia posted 187 for one in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath grabbing unbeaten half-centuries. 

Mooney slammed 82 runs off 54 balls and McGrath smacked 70 runs off 51 balls. Deepti Sharma was in good form and took a wicket for India. 

In response, India reached 187 for five, with Richa Ghosh hitting a four in the final delivery to tie the match. 

Richa smacked an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 13 balls. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana anchored India's innings with a knock of 79 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Heather Graham took three wickets for Australia.

