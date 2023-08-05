Manchester United's sale to Sheikh Jassim could be confirmed soon

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Manchester United's sale to Sheikh Jassim could be confirmed soon

With the Glazer family putting Manchester United up for sale, the club is expected to be bought by Qatari politician Sheikh Jassim by November. The discussions had been delayed, but now reportedly both parties have reached an agreement of 6 billion pounds.

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Manchester United&#039;s sale to Sheikh Jassim could be confirmed soon

Manchester United's sale to Sheikh Jassim could be confirmed soon this year and a date has been confirmed.

With the Glazer family putting Manchester United up for sale, the club is expected to be bought by Qatari politician Sheikh Jassim by November. The discussions had been delayed, but now reportedly both parties have reached an agreement of 6 billion pounds.

The former Qatar prime minister is ahead of Brit Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy the Premier League side, after Glazers announced that the club was up for sale last November. The Glazer family took over United in 2005, but have been criticised a lot for their management which has seen the club's debt cross 1 billion pounds.

With the lengthy sale process going on, United have also renewed their shirt-sponsorship deal with Adidas. Both parties have signed a further 10-year contract which will see United don the famous stripes and logo of Adidas until 2034. Also the deal is worth 900 million pounds.

United have also already made a huge transfer move for the future, signing Andre Onana as the replacement goalkeeper for David de Gea. Commenting on Onana's arrival, Varane said, " spoke with Andre as well to tell him it will be very special to play in that place. So he's ready and I hope every signing is ready for that feeling. I think we worked a lot [over the summer] and we are ready. It's the next step to be ready for the start of the season."

Speaking ahead of the new season, the Frenchman stated, "We need to be 100 per cent fit for this season. We have been working on the details. Tactically, we want to be ready. We want to work as a team, as a squad."

"We have to be more consistent this season. We have to repeat the good performance every three days. So it's a lot of details. We are working on it and hopefully we can do better this season and we want to improve all the time. So it's always a challenge for us to be better," he further added.

Football

manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

8h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

53m | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier