Manchester United's sale to Sheikh Jassim could be confirmed soon this year and a date has been confirmed.

With the Glazer family putting Manchester United up for sale, the club is expected to be bought by Qatari politician Sheikh Jassim by November. The discussions had been delayed, but now reportedly both parties have reached an agreement of 6 billion pounds.

The former Qatar prime minister is ahead of Brit Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy the Premier League side, after Glazers announced that the club was up for sale last November. The Glazer family took over United in 2005, but have been criticised a lot for their management which has seen the club's debt cross 1 billion pounds.

With the lengthy sale process going on, United have also renewed their shirt-sponsorship deal with Adidas. Both parties have signed a further 10-year contract which will see United don the famous stripes and logo of Adidas until 2034. Also the deal is worth 900 million pounds.

United have also already made a huge transfer move for the future, signing Andre Onana as the replacement goalkeeper for David de Gea. Commenting on Onana's arrival, Varane said, " spoke with Andre as well to tell him it will be very special to play in that place. So he's ready and I hope every signing is ready for that feeling. I think we worked a lot [over the summer] and we are ready. It's the next step to be ready for the start of the season."

Speaking ahead of the new season, the Frenchman stated, "We need to be 100 per cent fit for this season. We have been working on the details. Tactically, we want to be ready. We want to work as a team, as a squad."

"We have to be more consistent this season. We have to repeat the good performance every three days. So it's a lot of details. We are working on it and hopefully we can do better this season and we want to improve all the time. So it's always a challenge for us to be better," he further added.