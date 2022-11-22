Manchester United terminate Ronaldo's contract on mutual agreement

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to mutually terminate his contract will with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

It was reported last week that United had started a legal process against Ronaldo for breach of contract after his interview with Piers Morgan. That work has developed rapidly and the 37-year-old's exit has been finalised.

A statement from United read: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

Ronaldo too release a statement saying the decision to leave was mutually agreed.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best".

Ronaldo is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and is set to captain them in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

He had has just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United and his departure leaves him free to sign for another club when the transfer window opens in January.

Ronaldo conducted a highly-critical interview prior to the World Cup where the attacker is set to play for Portugal in which he accused his employers of betrayal and took swipes at head coach Erik ten Hag, as well as the club's hierarchy.

The Old Trafford side released a statement on Thursday, which read: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview.

"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."