Manchester United suffer Covid-19 outbreak with players and staff testing positive

Manchester United suffered an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford.

United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday.

Website The Athletic reported that a small number of players and staff had returned positive lateral flow tests on Sunday morning and were sent home before the team's training session, with the Premier League notified about the situation.

The report also said that the group that travelled to Norwich had returned negative results before Saturday's game.

However, a fresh round of lateral flow testing on Sunday morning returned a small number of positive tests among players and staff.

Those who had tested positive were subsequently sent home, with the Premier League informed of the situation.

Those who remained outdoors with the training schedule adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

The next step for the players and staff who tested positive on Sunday morning is to wait for the results of PCR tests.

In July, the club had a Covid scare when nine players and staff recorded positive lateral flow tests which forced the cancellation of a pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

Consequent PCR tests came back negative and the initial results were deemed false positives'

News of this latest outbreak comes just days after Tottenham's Europa Conference League tie against Rennes on Thursday was postponed after 13 Spurs players and staff tested positive for the virus.

Sunday's Premier League match against Brighton was also called off as a precaution.

Norwich boss Dean Smith revealed on Friday that he was awaiting on the results of Covid tests after a number of players fell ill, although it was not confirmed whether any player had subsequently tested positive.