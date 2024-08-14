Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

Sports

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:03 pm

Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year. The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:03 pm
Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United's defense, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

 

