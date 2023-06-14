Manchester United shares skyrocket over reported takeover bid by Sheikh Jassim

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 12:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 01:04 am

Manchester United shares skyrocket over reported takeover bid by Sheikh Jassim

No deal has been reached yet, days after Sheikh Jassim's "deadline" last week, after which he said he will not enter any further negotiations.

Photo: Reuters
Shares of Manchester United jumped 13% to hit a two-month high on Tuesday after a report hinted that Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club.

Qatar's Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday that Sheikh Jassim, son of a former prime minister of the country, was poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League club, CNBC said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Qatari media report. Manchester United declined a Reuters request for comment.

UK's Daily Mail reported last week that Sheikh Jassim had made a "fifth and final" offer of more than 5 billion pounds ($6.28 billion) after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS reportedly outbid him in April.

No deal has been reached yet, days after Sheikh Jassim's "deadline" last week, after which he said he will not enter any further negotiations.

New York-listed shares of Manchester United were trading at $23.07, after rising as much as 30% before the opening bell. The stock has risen 53% since the club's owners, the American Glazer family, said in November they were considering selling the club.

The Glazer family is reportedly seeking 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion), which would be a world record for any sports club or franchise, but neither bid is that high.

