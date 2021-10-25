Manchester United owners arrive in UAE as IPL get ready to unveil two new teams

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Manchester United owners arrive in UAE as IPL get ready to unveil two new teams

Manchester United's owners – the Glazer family – are one of the many notable personalities who have shown interest for the two new IPL teams.

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:04 pm
Manchester United owners arrive in UAE as IPL get ready to unveil two new teams

The D-day is here as two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams will be revealed on Monday afternoon, and the owners of Manchester United -- the Glazer family -- are in the UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the presence of the Manchester United owners in the UAE for the big day.

"Yes, they are here. We will know by afternoon on which two cities have teams and who are the owners," said the source.

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the IPL may be one of the reasons why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 21 informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the know confirmed the interest shown by Manchester United owners ."Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now," the source pointed.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021.

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Cricket

IPL / Glazers Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur