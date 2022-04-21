Manchester United officially announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager

Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new Manchester United manager from the upcoming season onwards and it has been made official by the club via a statement online.

The current AFC Ajax is going to be the man for the new era in the red parts of Manchester.

He will leave Ajax to take charge at Old Trafford in the summer, with current interim United boss Ralf Rangnick stepping aside as planned and moving into a consultancy role.

The Dutchman has signed until June 2025 plus an option until June 2026 as the new Red Devils manager.

Erik ten Hag said: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Man Utd, I am hugely excited."

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

Ten Hag, aged 52, has been Ajax manager since 2017 and has won two Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups.

He is on the verge of winning a third league title, with Ajax four points clear at the top of the table with five games left of the 2021/22 season.