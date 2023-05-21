Manchester City win third straight Premier League title as Arsenal lose to Forrest

Sports

Reuters
21 May, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 01:00 am

Related News

Manchester City win third straight Premier League title as Arsenal lose to Forrest

While Arsenal have threatened to knock City off their perch this season, it all proved an illusion in the end as Pep Guardiola's side again proved relentless in the run-in.

Reuters
21 May, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 01:00 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal's challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.

City, who host Chelsea on Sunday, have 85 points with three games to play, while Arsenal are on 81 with one game left.

It is City's seventh Premier League title since they were bought by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008 and they are now just two wins away from completing a treble only previously achieve by Manchester United in 1999.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and a week later take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final -- starting big favourites in both games.

While Arsenal have threatened to knock City off their perch this season, it all proved an illusion in the end as Pep Guardiola's side again proved relentless in the run-in.

Since losing to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 5 they have taken 40 points from the next 42 on offer and have won their last 11 matches. They have also comprehensively beaten Arsenal home and away.

If City win their last three games they will reach 94 points, not as many as the totals they achieved in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guardiola's first two league titles.

But the way they have finished the season suggests the gap between them and the rest is widening.

Arsenal will have to be content with the runners-up spot and a return to the Champions League after a five-year absence.

But manager Mikel Arteta will have much to ponder as he analyses how the Gunners buckled under City's relentless pressure. Defeat at Forest means Arsenal have won only two of their last eight matches in the league.

Football

Mikel Arteta / Arsenal / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

3h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

7h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

5h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities