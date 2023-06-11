Manchester City win first Champions League title, beat Inter 1-0 to also clinch a historic treble

Sports

Reuters
11 June, 2023, 03:05 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:24 am

Related News

Manchester City win first Champions League title, beat Inter 1-0 to also clinch a historic treble

Rodri scored the goal which made history for Abu Dhabi-backed City in the 68th minute, crowning an almost faultless season in which they also won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Reuters
11 June, 2023, 03:05 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:24 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a Saturday evening of frayed nerves.

Spanish midfielder Rodri's 68th-minute goal settled a cagey game which a far-from-fluent City dominated without ever looking comfortable against the three-times winners from Italy at the Ataturk Stadium.

Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

But City, who lost in the final two years ago against Chelsea, would not be denied.

"Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don't know how many years. They deserve, we deserve," Rodri said.

In being crowned champions of Europe, they matched the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999 of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.

It was far from a fluent City performance, however, against a tireless Inter side who looked capable of causing a shock.

City were stifled in the first half and their fans were reduced to near silence at times as the nerves became frayed.

With Kevin de Bruyne off injured, City struggled to create chances and were wobbly at the back but in the end the ever-reliable Rodri came to the rescue.

For once Inter could not close down the spaces and Bernardo Silva's cutback was swept home by the Spaniard.

Even then, City were forced to go to the wire at the end of long season with Lautaro Martinez hitting the bar for Inter and Lukaku denied by s superb Ederson save at the death.

NEAR-MISSES

In finally guiding Manchester City to the European crown they so cherished after a few gut-wrenching near misses since Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008, Guardiola became the first manager to achieve two trebles in European football, having done the Spanish equivalent with Barcelona in 2009.

He has won 12 trophies with City since taking charge in 2016 and with the Champions League jinx broken, any sense of inferiority City may have suffered to the established European royalty of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool has gone.

City still must defend themselves against more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations dating back to 2009, but that is for another day.

On Saturday alongside the Bosphorous, that was the last thing City's joyous fans cared about as they celebrated the club's first European trophy since the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in 1969–70.

Guardiola's side fluffed their lines in Porto two years ago when losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final -- a defeat partially blamed on Guardiola's tactics.

This time he and his players delivered, although it was far from straightforward against the wily Italian side.

Top News / Football

manchester city / UEFA Champions League / inter milan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

16h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

20h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

15h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

17h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA