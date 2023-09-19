Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Ancelotti

Sports

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 11:15 pm

Related News

Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Ancelotti

Madrid, who won a record-extending 14th European Cup in 2022 but lost to City in the semi-finals last season, open their Group C campaign at home to Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 11:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid never consider themselves favourites to win the Champions League despite their rich history in the competition, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday as he singled out holders Manchester City as the bookmakers' pick.

Madrid, who won a record-extending 14th European Cup in 2022 but lost to City in the semi-finals last season, open their Group C campaign at home to Union Berlin on Wednesday.

They will also face Serie A champions Napoli and Portuguese side Braga in the group stage.

"City are favourites because they have a squad that saw them win it last season and they haven't changed much. However in the Champions League, like always, there are surprises at the end," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of facing Union at the Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid are a team that are going to fight until the end. We never think of ourselves as favourites, just as I think City don't. They won it last year, they can win the Champions League."

Real may be taking on Champions League debutants Union, but Ancelotti stressed they would not take the Germans lightly.

"They're a new team in the Champions League but the fact they're here means they've done very well. They're well organised defensively, they're solid and they play with intensity...," he said.

"The Champions League is a special competition for us. We're going to treat tomorrow's game as something special. We want to get off to a good start in the group stage and we're playing at home."

The Italian added that Dani Carvajal would be rested for Wednesday's game, but said the right back would likely be available for their LaLiga clash at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"Carvajal has a strain and we wanted to rest him to avoid problems," Ancelotti said. "He feels good and we don't think it's anything serious, so hopefully he'll be back soon.

"As things stand today, he has a chance of playing on Sunday. The player's general condition is pretty good. Lucas Vazquez will play in place of Carvajal (against Union)."

Football

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid / manchester city / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom’s basket of bread

9m | Panorama
A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

19h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight