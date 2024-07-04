Manager Erik ten Hag signs new deal at Man Utd

Sports

AFP
04 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:56 pm

Related News

Manager Erik ten Hag signs new deal at Man Utd

There had been intense speculation over the Dutchman's future after a poor 2023/24 Premier League campaign but he guided the club to FA Cup success.

AFP
04 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:56 pm
Manager Erik ten Hag signs new deal at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

There had been intense speculation over the Dutchman's future after a poor 2023/24 Premier League campaign but he guided the club to FA Cup success against Manchester City.

It was widely leaked in the British media last month that after a review by the club's new part-owner, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Ten Hag would be staying at the club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Erik ten Hag has extended his contract as Manchester United men's first-team manager until June 2026," United said in a statement.

The former Ajax manager, whose deal had been due to expire in 2025, admitted there was work to be done to close the gap on United's Premier League rivals.

"Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined," he said.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles."

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United sporting director, said: "With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

"While the club's review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes."

Ten Hag, 54, ended a six-year trophy drought for United in his first season by lifting the League Cup in 2023 and finished third in the league, encouraging fans that they might launch a Premier League title bid in 2023/24.

But they lost 14 games and ended with a negative goal difference, finishing a whopping 31 points behind champions Manchester City.

Football

Premier League / Erik ten Hag / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

22h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

1h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

1h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

2h | Videos
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

3h | Videos