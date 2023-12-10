Manager Emery insists Villa not thinking about title yet

Aston Villa reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League table after stunning Arsenal 1-0 at home on Saturday but their manager Unai Emery said they are not thinking about the title yet.

"I will speak when we are in [week] 30, 32, and if we are in the same position then as we are now, I can speak about [the title race]," he said.

It was Villa's 15th straight home win and Emery said he had never before achieved such a streak in his managerial career.

"I think I will not again achieve [it] in the future; it's amazing, it's brilliant," the former Arsenal manager stated.

John McGinn, who scored the match-winning goal, hailed the support of the home crowd at Villa Park.

"It's very, very difficult for away teams to come and play. I remember the last team to beat us here was Arsenal and that game certainly stung us, so today was a little bit of revenge.

"Long may it continue and if we keep our home form up, then hopefully we can achieve something this season."

McGinn also laughed it off when he was asked if Villa were title contenders.

I'm banning the T-word," McGinn told Sky Sports. "It's game week 16, so there's a long, long way to go, and we respect everyone in front of us who have been in this position for years. We're newbies. Can we keep it up? Hopefully."

Arsenal missed numerous opportunities and their manager Mikel Arteta said they were the "better team" and did not deserve to lose.

"I thought we were the better team and didn't deserve to lose the game but this is football," Arteta said. "We have to put the ball in the net today, and that's the only thing that we missed today because we generated some big, big chances, but we still lost the game."