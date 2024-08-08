Manager Arifa Jahan Bithi rejoins Rangpur cricket team after controversial dismissal

Sports

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

Manager Arifa Jahan Bithi rejoins Rangpur cricket team after controversial dismissal

Arifa Jahan Bithi, a former cricketer and coach, has been reinstated as the manager of the Rangpur division women's cricket team.

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:07 pm
Arifa Jahan Bithi Photo: Facebook
Arifa Jahan Bithi Photo: Facebook

Her return to the position comes after her previous dismissal for supporting student protestors in their anti-government movement.

Bithi announced her reinstatement on Facebook, expressing gratitude for regaining her post with honor. "Alhamdulillah, I have been restored to my role as the manager of Rangpur divisional women's cricket team," she wrote.

Her initial dismissal was due to her support for Abu Sayed's family and assisting student protestors. "I was let go for aiding Abu Sayed bhai's family and offering food and snacks to the student protestors. These were cited as the reasons for my termination," Bithi explained.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abu Sayed from Rangpur was one of the early casualties in the police crackdown during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which ultimately led to the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5

 

Cricket

cricket / Rangpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

8h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

23h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

1h | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

5h | Videos
Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

5h | Videos