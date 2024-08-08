Manager Arifa Jahan Bithi rejoins Rangpur cricket team after controversial dismissal

Her return to the position comes after her previous dismissal for supporting student protestors in their anti-government movement.

Bithi announced her reinstatement on Facebook, expressing gratitude for regaining her post with honor. "Alhamdulillah, I have been restored to my role as the manager of Rangpur divisional women's cricket team," she wrote.

Her initial dismissal was due to her support for Abu Sayed's family and assisting student protestors. "I was let go for aiding Abu Sayed bhai's family and offering food and snacks to the student protestors. These were cited as the reasons for my termination," Bithi explained.

Abu Sayed from Rangpur was one of the early casualties in the police crackdown during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which ultimately led to the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5