Man wearing ‘Free Palestine’ shirt invades Narendra Modi Stadium, briefly interrupts World Cup final

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 04:46 pm

"Stop bombing Palestine" was written on the front of the shirt, and "free Palestine" was written on the back, belonging to the pitch invader. Additionally, he was using a mask with the Palestinian flag printed on it.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

During Sunday's ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, a pro-Palestine pitch invader attempted to embrace India's star batter and former captain, Virat Kohli.

On 7 October, Hamas launched a multi-pronged assault on southern Israel, which sparked a military confrontation between Israel and the group from the Gaza Strip.

Following a protracted aerial bombardment campaign on Gazan targets, the Israeli military launched a massive ground invasion of Gaza as payback. The conflict has claimed the lives of around 11,650 Palestinians, including 4,758 children, and at least 1,200 Israelis, the majority of whom were civilians. 

As a component of the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ongoing hostilities between Gaza and Israel represent the sixth war in this conflict.

In the World Cup final, which is being contested in front of 130,000 spectators, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to field first against India, who have been unbeaten. 

