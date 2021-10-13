Man Utd's Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 01:56 pm

Man Utd&#039;s Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been sidelined for "a few weeks" after sustaining a groin injury on international duty with France, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Varane, 28, was substituted in the first half of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain, which world champions France won 2-1.

The centre back completed a reported 34 million pounds move to United from Real Madrid this summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford club this season.

Varane's central defensive partner Harry Maguire is recovering from a calf injury that kept him out of the club's last two games before the international break as well as England's World Cup qualifiers this month.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday at Leicester City.

