Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line

02 September, 2023, 12:40 am
02 September, 2023

Manchester United have brought in three new faces on transfer deadline day by signing Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, with Sofyan Amrabat set to join the club, while Manchester City have signed midfielder Matheus Nunes.

However, United, who have already spent big money on Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, are not splashing the cash on their last-minute purchases.

Turkish keeper Bayindir was signed for just 4.3 million pounds ($5.41 million), while Spanish left back Reguilon and Morocco midfielder Amrabat's signings are loan deals.

United agreed a short-term deal to bring back their former defender 35-year-old Irishman Evans, who has been training with the club since his release from Leicester City in June.

Champions City, who have had a 100% start to the Premier League season and top the standings, added another midfielder to their squad with Nunes joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Portugal international Nunes's signing will boost manager Pep Guardiola's options in the middle of the pitch after mainstay Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury last month, ruling him out of action for an extended period.

Two Barcelona players headed to the Premier League on loan, with Brighton & Hove Albion pulling off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati, while Aston Villa replaced the injured Tyrone Mings with French defender Clement Lenglet.

Earlier on Friday, 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer moved from Manchester City to Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 40 million pounds. The club also allowed young forward Mason Burstow to join Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan.

British media also reported on Friday that Liverpool had rejected a bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.

The transfer fee offered was reportedly 100 million pounds, with a further 50 million in add-ons.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has repeatedly said Salah is not for sale but Saudi clubs have until Sept. 7 to sign new players, which means a deal could still go ahead.

Bayern Munich also reportedly failed to complete the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham, despite local media reports saying the midfielder had travelled to Germany to undergo a medical.

