Man Utd return is the best decision I've made: Ronaldo

Sports

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Man Utd return is the best decision I've made: Ronaldo

The Portugal star made a dream return to Old Trafford as he scored twice on his second debut for the Red Devils as they beat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 07:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo says moving back to Manchester United is the "best decision" he has made.

The Portugal star made a dream return to Old Trafford as he scored twice on his second debut for the Red Devils as they beat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 36, was signed from Juventus at the end of the transfer window as United swooped in to ensure he did not end up at rivals Manchester City, who had looked set to land him.

The former Real Madrid star says things turned out for the best and that he hopes to help guide United to silverware.

"It's the best decision I've made. It was the right time," Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot.

"I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results and win trophies."

Ronaldo's return to United sees him reunite with ex-Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane, who also moved to the club in the summer window.

The pair spent seven years together at the Santiago Bernabeu before Ronaldo left to join Juventus and the centre-back is delighted to be on his side once again.

"To play with the best is a great pleasure. Cristiano is a great professional, physically he's always at his best, he always has that finishing quality," Varane said.

"What he will bring to this team is his will to win, his winning mentality."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues