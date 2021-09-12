Man Utd return is the best decision I've made: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says moving back to Manchester United is the "best decision" he has made.

The Portugal star made a dream return to Old Trafford as he scored twice on his second debut for the Red Devils as they beat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 36, was signed from Juventus at the end of the transfer window as United swooped in to ensure he did not end up at rivals Manchester City, who had looked set to land him.

The former Real Madrid star says things turned out for the best and that he hopes to help guide United to silverware.

"It's the best decision I've made. It was the right time," Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot.

"I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results and win trophies."

Ronaldo's return to United sees him reunite with ex-Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane, who also moved to the club in the summer window.

The pair spent seven years together at the Santiago Bernabeu before Ronaldo left to join Juventus and the centre-back is delighted to be on his side once again.

"To play with the best is a great pleasure. Cristiano is a great professional, physically he's always at his best, he always has that finishing quality," Varane said.

"What he will bring to this team is his will to win, his winning mentality."