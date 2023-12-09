Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth, Liverpool go top of Premier League

Manchester United's shambolic season took another turn for the worse in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth as Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the Reds were fortunate to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace after Jordan Ayew's harsh red card changed the game late on.

Bournemouth's fine form continued as the Cherries secured their first ever victory at Old Trafford in style on a day United's season hit a new low.

Erik ten Hag's men had risen to sixth thanks to six wins in eight Premier League games.

But a dreadful display put the Dutchman's position back under the spotlight ahead of a likely exit from the Champions League at the group stage in midweek.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth in front after just five minutes when he turned home Lewis Cook's cross.

Solanke hit the post and Antoine Semenyo came close as Bournemouth continued to have the better of the chances.

But they had to wait until 68 minutes to double their lead when Philip Billing rose to head home Marcus Tavernier's cross.

Marcos Senesi then set the seal on a famous victory as Andoni Iraola's men moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a fourth win in five games.

Klopp said he had never seen a side play so badly for 76 minutes and still emerge victorious as Liverpool fought back to maintain their title challenge.

Palace were denied a first-half penalty by a VAR intervention but were awarded a spot-kick early in the second period as VAR spotted a foul on Jean-Philippe Mateta by Jarell Quansah.

Mateta converted the penalty, but the Eagles were undone by two controversial yellow cards shown to Ayew.

Liverpool took advantage of the red card within seconds as Mohamed Salah's deflected shot brought up his 200th goal for the club.

Substitute Harvey Elliott then fired home a 91st-minute winner from outside the box to take Liverpool a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

"I'm a very happy manager in this moment, but I know we were lucky as well," said Klopp.

"If you only win your really good games, you have no chance to be really successful, that's how it is, and obviously today was not a really good game from us. For 76 minutes it was a really bad performance."

The Gunners can go back top later on Saturday if they can end third-placed Aston Villa's run of 14 consecutive home Premier League wins.

At the bottom of the table, Chris Wilder kickstarted his second spell in charge of Sheffield United with a 1-0 win over Brentford.

James McAtee scored the only goal as the Blades' second victory of the season edged them to within two points of safety.

Burnley remain off the bottom on goal difference after holding on for a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Wilson Odobert put the Clarets ahead, but Simon Adingra rescued a point for Brighton, who remain eighth.

Nottingham Forest eased the pressure on manager Steve Cooper by ending a four-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at Wolves.