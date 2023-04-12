Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 02:26 pm

Man Utd to accept third round bids ahead of potential sale

Manchester United and Raine Group, the investment bank running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 23, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match. Reuters
Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 23, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match. Reuters

Manchester United will accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of the month as the Premier League club's owners explore a sale, sports industry news site Sportico reported on Tuesday.

Manchester United and Raine Group, the investment bank running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year, with several bids received in February and March.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus are among the bidders for the club.

Any sale would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea.

United are the fourth-richest soccer club in the world, according to Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

