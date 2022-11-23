Man United's share price increase 17% following reports of potential sale by Glazers

Manchester United's share price has increased 17% following reports of a potential sale by the Glazers Family.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, it has already added almost $400m to the club's market capitalisation.

Following the official announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan regarding the club and the owners, there were reports that Manchester United could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.

Several media outlets like Sky Sports and The Athletic reported that the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world's most famous football club.

It has been understood that investment bankers were being instructed by Manchester United's owners to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale or strategic partnership with third parties.

The reports also mentioned that a statement confirming their intentions could come imminently, probably within an hour or two.

The announcement of a review of financial options that could include a sale process would signal an end to years of speculation over whether the Glazers might be persuaded to offload a club that for the past decade has experienced an almost-unmitigated footballing decline.

US sports tycoon Malcolm Glazer first won control of Manchester United in a £790 million takeover bid in 2005.

But their 17-year reign in charge of the Premier League club has been dominated by fan protests and declining performance.

United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and have struggled to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.