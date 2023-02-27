Man United win League Cup to end 6-year wait for trophy

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 February, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 12:55 am

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Man United win League Cup to end 6-year wait for trophy

Manchester United's six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman's own-goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United's first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag's four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.

The Saudi Arabian-backed club mounted a fightback in the second half, but could not find a breakthrough goal.

