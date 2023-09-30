Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace

Sports

Reuters
30 September, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 10:52 pm

Related News

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace

Having tasted defeat in their previous home league match, against Brighton and Hove Albion, the below-par hosts again found themselves behind in the 25th minute as Anderson arrowed into the top corner.

Reuters
30 September, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 10:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as an early Joachim Anderson strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Having tasted defeat in their previous home league match, against Brighton and Hove Albion, the below-par hosts again found themselves behind in the 25th minute as Anderson arrowed into the top corner.

With plenty of time to find a leveller on home turf, clear-cut chances remained few and far between in the Manchester rain, with Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone enjoying a quiet afternoon.

Mason Mount missed United's clearest opening in the second half, with Palace seeing out a victory that moved the visitors up to ninth in the standings, one place above the 20-time top-flight champions.

With nine points and a -4 goal difference, this is Manchester United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games. The last time they suffered a worse start to a top-flight campaign was in 1989-90.

United lost convincingly to Brighton two weeks ago to bring an end to their 31-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag's team had not lost consecutive home games since losing to Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021 prior to Palace's visit, and the signs were good early on in the Manchester rain.

Big money close-season signing Rasmus Hojlund went close to an early opener as he lofted the ball over Johnstone only to see his effort cleared off the line.

However, Anderson's bolt out of the blue, an arrowing strike into the top corner after being left all alone from a free kick, gave home supporters a sinking feeling once more.

The hosts struggled to create further openings of note in the first period, but came out for the second half with added impetus, with Johnstone immediately forced into two fine saves.

After Mount's chance came and went, other than a few goalmouth scrambles as things got desperate, Palace remained largely untroubled, with boos ringing around Old Trafford at the final whistle.

Football

manchester united / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

4h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

5h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

6h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

8h | TBS World