Man United sign Mount from Chelsea on five-year deal

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 04:23 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United have signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old England player, who came through Chelsea's academy and had a year left on his deal, has been signed by United for 55 million pounds ($69.88 million) plus five million in add-ons, according to reports in British media.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said in a statement.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

