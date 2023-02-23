Man United one of the best teams in world today, says Xavi

Sports

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 02:55 pm

Related News

Man United one of the best teams in world today, says Xavi

After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Premier League side in a pulsating game at the Camp Nou, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Man United one of the best teams in world today, says Xavi

Barcelona will face the best Manchester United team for many years in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford, the LaLiga leaders' coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday.

After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Premier League side in a pulsating game at the Camp Nou, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

"It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," Xavi told a news conference.

"(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style.

"Above all, we need the bring the mentality to compete in Europe. We can say that Manchester United have returned and they are playing their best football in many years. It is a good opportunity to show that Barca can also compete."

United are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and are third in the Premier League standings on 49 points, five behind leaders Arsenal.

They were the better side for large parts of the first leg and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made several outstanding saves to keep the Spanish team in the tie.

Xavi will be without the injured Pedri and Ousmane Dembele while Gavi is suspended.

"We came here with the desire and passion to compete," Xavi said.

"We are looking forward to show our best version on Thursday despite all the players we are missing. We all know it will be difficult but we have a team capable of advancing to the next round."

Football

manchester united / Xavi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business