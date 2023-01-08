Man United to introduce 'Cristiano Ronaldo' salary rule to avoid jealousy among players

United chief executive Richard Arnold, director of football John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag are looking to integrate a squad-wide pay cap in order to avoid jealousy in the dressing room, which could see the salaries limited to 200,000 pounds-a-week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Al Nassr could bring some big changes to Manchester United, a possible shake-up in the club's financial approach to players. The 37-year-old was earning 480,000 pounds-a-week, which is simply massive considering the salaries of star midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

The Portugal captain saw his Manchester United contract get terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager. After Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club on a 2-1/2 year contract on a deal until 2025 estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. In his interview with Morgan, he said, "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Also accusing the club of forcing him out, he revealed, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

According to The Mail, United chief executive Richard Arnold, director of football John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag are looking to integrate a squad-wide pay cap in order to avoid jealousy in the dressing room, which could see the salaries limited to 200,000 pounds-a-week. Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea, who earns 375,000 pounds-a-week is out of contract this summer, and he recently revealed that he expects his contract to get renewed, which means that he could be offered in the region of 180,000-200,000 pounds-a-week.

One big obstacle the United hierarchy could face is in the guise of star forward Marcus Rashford, for whom PSG are willing to offer 850,000-a-week. He currently earns 200,000 pounds-a-week at Old Trafford. The England international has grabbed 13 goals in six assists in 24 appearances this season. Meanwhile, senior players like Fernandes, Varane, Maguire and Casemiro also earn within the 200,000 pounds-a-week bracket.

